KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

