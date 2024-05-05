Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $65.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 91.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

