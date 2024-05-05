JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $30.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:MAX opened at $22.20 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

