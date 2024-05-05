Dayforce’s (DAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

