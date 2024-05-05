Piper Sandler Boosts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $18.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Lemonade alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LMND opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 48.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.