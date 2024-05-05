SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $55.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

