Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.05

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $14.23. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 142,761 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $337.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

