Mizuho Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.77.

MGM stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

