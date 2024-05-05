Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.97

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.97 and traded as high as C$26.62. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.38, with a volume of 48,870 shares.

WTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.99.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. Research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.6696203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

