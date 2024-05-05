TD Cowen Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $148.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

