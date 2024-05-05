Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.35. Koss shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 335,275 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Koss alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koss

Koss Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.71.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.