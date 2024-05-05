JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $57.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.77.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $361,915,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 500,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

