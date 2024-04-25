Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of VKTX stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,071. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.
Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,079 shares of company stock worth $8,769,653 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
