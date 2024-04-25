Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $91.26. 56,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.