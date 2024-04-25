CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29 to $3.35 EPS.
CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 1,967,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,594. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.
CMS Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at CMS Energy
In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
