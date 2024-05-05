Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mercer International Inc. ( NASDAQ:MERC Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $708.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

