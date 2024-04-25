Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $51,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,663,000.

NYSEARCA:HELO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,518. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

