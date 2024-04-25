7,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

OBDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,048. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

