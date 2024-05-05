LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,235 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.07% of Whirlpool worth $205,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. 1,040,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,070. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

