Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 969,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,821. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

