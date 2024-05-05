LSV Asset Management Has $200.38 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 410.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.83% of Oshkosh worth $200,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 409,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,321. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

