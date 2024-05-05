TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 934.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,293.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,073.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $750.86 and a one year high of $1,303.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

