Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. Etsy has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.