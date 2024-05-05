LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.94% of Textron worth $305,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 93.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at about $50,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $394,347,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Textron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after buying an additional 477,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $85.59. 1,388,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

