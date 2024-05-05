Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,990. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

