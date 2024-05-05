Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Radius Recycling stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 175,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

