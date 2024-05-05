LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,380 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of Ameriprise Financial worth $360,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.95. The company had a trading volume of 279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.