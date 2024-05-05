Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $401,191,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.