LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.26% of Allison Transmission worth $221,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,495. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.