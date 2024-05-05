TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

TTMI opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

