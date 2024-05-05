LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $214,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Flex by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 7,558,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

