Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 278,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 60,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 76,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

