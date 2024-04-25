Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 291 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

