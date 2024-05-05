SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,827,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,455. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

