W Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after buying an additional 165,783 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

