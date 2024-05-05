Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,142,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $125,787,000 after buying an additional 325,715 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

