Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 610,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

