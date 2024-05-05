W Advisors LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

