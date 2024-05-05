W Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

