W Advisors LLC Purchases 676 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. W Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 201,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 379,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

