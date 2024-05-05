iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lifted by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

