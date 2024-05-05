Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.95. The company had a trading volume of 417,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,716. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,018.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

