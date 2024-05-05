Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.