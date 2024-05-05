AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 32.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 14.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 24,023,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

