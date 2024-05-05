The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.46. 5,581,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. The stock has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

