Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,892. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

