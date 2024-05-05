Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,942 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 955.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AON traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.86 and its 200-day moving average is $312.59. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

