Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,296 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $8,742,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,461,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,559. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,872,955 shares of company stock worth $263,816,063. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

