Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,753 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

