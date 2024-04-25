Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 2,112,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

